Amit Shah-chaired panel approves Rs 3,000 crore in disaster aid to six states

A High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today approved additional financial assistance to the tune of Rs 3,063.21 crore, under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), to six states that were affected by natural disasters this year, an official statement said.

The six states are Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

As per the statement, Gujarat will get an aid package of Rs 1,133.35 crore for Cyclone Tauktae , while West Bengal will receive Rs 586.59 crore to mitigate the effects of Cyclone Yaas

Karnataka (Rs 504.06 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 600.50 crore), Assam (Rs 51.53 crore) and Uttarakhand (Rs 187.18 crore) too will be compensated for floods and landslides that occurred during the southwest monsoon, the press release added.

"This relief package is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the states from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the states," the statement read.

During FY2021-22, the central government has released a total of Rs. 17,747.20 crore to 28 states in their SDRF. Further, Rs. 3,543.54 Crore has been released to seven States from NDRF, the statement said.