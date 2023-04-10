Amit Shah to launch ‘Vibrant Villages Programme' along China border in Arunachal Pradesh | Details

The central government had earlier approved ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) with central components of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo, a border village in Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday. He is scheduled to attend various events and will be interacting with ITBP personnel in Kibithoo.

Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh came days after China 'renamed' parts of Arunachal Pradesh. China had last week "renamed" 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh that it claims as South Tibet, drawing ire from India who “outright rejected" China's move. Among the areas renamed was "a piece of forest clearing north of Kibithoo", the Hindustan Times reported.

Keeping this in view, Shah's April 10's visit is seen as a significant geo-political statement. Moreover, it is his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh as home minister.

About the Vibrant Villages Programme

The central government had earlier approved ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) with central components of Rs 4,800 crore including Rs 2,500 crore exclusively for road connectivity for the financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages, including 455 in Andhra Pradesh, have been identified for priority coverage.

The VVP will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage people to stay at their native locations, thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border, a statement by the home ministry said.

Other projects to be inaugurated by Amit Shah

On April 10, Shah will inaugurate nine micro hydel projects of the state government constructed under the "Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme" in Kibithoo.

He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the statement said.

The home minister will further interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

An exhibition of products made by members of women self-help groups of border districts will also be held. Shah will visit the exhibition stalls, the statement said.

On April 11, he will visit Namti field and pay homage at the Walong war memorial, it said.

