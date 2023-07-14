Amit Shah approves release of Rs 180 crore relief fund for flood affected Himachal Pradesh

The central government approved to release Rs. 180.40 crore as second installment of central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to undertake relief measures for the affected people during monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, according to an official statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the advance release of Rs. 180.40 crore as second installment of central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide relief to flood affected Himachal Pradesh.

The release of funds will help the Himachal Pradesh government to undertake relief measures for the affected people during monsoon, according to an official statement.

The home minister approved the advance release of the second installment of central share of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs. 180.40 crore, for the year 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh, it said.

To support those affected in Himachal Pradesh, the central government had released the first installment of central share of Rs. 180.40 crore to the flood-hit state from the SDRF on July 10, for immediate relief measures.

To deal with the situation caused due to recent flash floods and floods, cloudburst and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the central government has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the state government to meet the situation efficiently, the statement added.

Cumulatively, 11 Teams of NDRF along with rescue boats and other necessary equipment have been deployed for rescue operations.

The statement said, one column of 1 PARA SF & 205 Army Aviation Squadron has also been deployed at Paonta Sahib for civil evacuation. Two MI-17V5 helicopters have been deployed for an evacuation mission.

The central government has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), to make on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the state government. The IMCT would commence their field visits on July 17.

The statement added, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already released Rs.10,031.20 crore as central share of SDRF to 27 states, during the year 2023-24.