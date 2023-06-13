Amit Shah announces Rs 8,000 crores for disaster management schemes

Amit Shah has announced the allocation of a total of Rs 5,000 crores project to expand and modernise fire services in states, and a Rs 2,500 crores project to reduce the risk of urban flooding for the seven most populous metros in the country.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8000 crore.
Chairing a meeting with the disaster management departments of states and union territories, he announced a total of Rs 5,000 crores project to expand and modernise fire services across India, Rs 2,500 crores project to reduce the risk of urban flooding for the seven most populous metros in the country - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune, and Rs 825 crores National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme for 17 States and Union Territories
"For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore assistance will be given to all states. We have prepared a detailed plan and will be forwarded to you. To mitigate the danger of floods in urban areas, in seven major cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune and Rs 2,500 crore will be given. Its detailed plan will be sent to you,” he said.
"To deal with landslides in 17 states, almost Rs 825 crore will be given by the central government," he added.
Also Read:Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into very severe cyclonic storm, Gujarat on alert, train services affected | Details
First Published: Jun 13, 2023 5:24 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Bank of Baroda's outgoing MD & CEO has a lesson on how to turn a stock into a market darling
Jun 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Argentinian economic crisis rooted in fascination for cash and runaway inflation
Jun 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest | Power of Attorney can never confer ownership of property
Jun 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
TeamLease renegotiates associate salary contracts, says margin boost unlikely until IT hiring picks up
Jun 12, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read