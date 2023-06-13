CNBC TV18
Amit Shah announces Rs 8,000 crores for disaster management schemes

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 5:32:35 PM IST (Updated)

Amit Shah has announced the allocation of a total of Rs 5,000 crores project to expand and modernise fire services in states, and a Rs 2,500 crores project to reduce the risk of urban flooding for the seven most populous metros in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8000 crore.

Chairing a meeting with the disaster management departments of states and union territories, he announced a total of Rs 5,000 crores project to expand and modernise fire services across India, Rs 2,500 crores project to reduce the risk of urban flooding for the seven most populous metros in the country - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune, and Rs 825 crores National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme for 17 States and Union Territories
"For the modernisation and expansion of fire brigade services, about Rs 5,000 crore assistance will be given to all states. We have prepared a detailed plan and will be forwarded to you. To mitigate the danger of floods in urban areas, in seven major cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune and Rs 2,500 crore will be given. Its detailed plan will be sent to you,” he said.
