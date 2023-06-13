Amit Shah announces Rs 8,000 crores for disaster management schemes

Amit Shah has announced the allocation of a total of Rs 5,000 crores project to expand and modernise fire services in states, and a Rs 2,500 crores project to reduce the risk of urban flooding for the seven most populous metros in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8000 crore.

Chairing a meeting with the disaster management departments of states and union territories, he announced a total of Rs 5,000 crores project to expand and modernise fire services across India, Rs 2,500 crores project to reduce the risk of urban flooding for the seven most populous metros in the country - Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune, and Rs 825 crores National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme for 17 States and Union Territories