0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • Amit Shah addresses first 'National Cooperative Conference'; says cooperatives can contribute a lot in development of country

Amit Shah addresses first 'National Cooperative Conference'; says cooperatives can contribute a lot in development of country

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed the first mega-conference on cooperatives today in the national capital, where he outlined the government’s vision and roadmap for the development of the sector.

Amit Shah addresses first 'National Cooperative Conference'; says cooperatives can contribute a lot in development of country
Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed the first mega-conference on cooperatives today in the national capital, where he outlined the government’s vision and roadmap for the development of the sector.
He said that cooperative movement is more relevant today and they can contribute a lot in the development of the country.
"We will have to think afresh, outline afresh, expand the scope of work and bring transparency," he said.
-To be updated with details
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

X-Factor Not Ex-Factor: Scare for Sidhu as Charanjit Channi May Well be Here to Stay Come 2022