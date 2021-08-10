Amid Taliban advance, India evacuates diplomats from Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan

India has evacuated all diplomats at the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif of Afghanistan and is preparing to evacuate Indian nationals from the area as the Taliban are on a military rampage in the South Asian country.

All the officials from Kandahar were brought back in a special flight to Kabul. They are expected to work in the Kabul embassy as of now, sources told CNBC-TV18.

A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi for Indian nationals, the official Twitter account of Consulate General of India, Mazar-e-Sharif tweeted.

"Indian citizens desiring to leave by special flight should immediately convey their full name, passport number, date of expiry by WhatsApp at following numbers: 0785891303 and 0785891301," the statement said.

Ever since the United States started the troop withdrawal process, the Taliban has been rampaging in the country. The terrorist group is resorting to violence and is cutting off the Ashraf Ghani government's trade revenue and supply lines from Central Asia and Iran.

They have captured five provincial capitals in two days, the latest one being Kunduz, the capital of northern Kunduz province. They have overtaken Sar-e-Pul too, the headquarters of the northern province of the same name.

Zaranj, the capital of western Nimroz of province and Sheberghan, the capital of northern Zawzjan province, and Taleqan, the capital of another northern province of the same name are also under Taliban control.