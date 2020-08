Coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdown seem to be come as a boon for the online learning companies, as this has shifted people’s priority to online mode of learning. After Byju's, Unacademy, upGrad that announced large-scale recruitment in June; another Edtech company - Great Learning – which provides professional education; today announced that it will hire 300 professional across roles over the next six months.

Some of the key roles Great Learning is looking to fill include Head of Product, Principal Engineer, and Senior Software Engineer.

According to the company, it is not limiting its search to India and is engaging with exceptional professionals from across the globe.

The company expects to touch the 1,000 people mark by the end of the year. It has already hired more than 150 entry and mid-level professionals this year and with this its current strength stands at 650.

Earlier in June, Byju’s had said that it will hire about 4,000 staff in six months. Unacademy, and upGrad had also promised to increase headcount in the coming months.

Great Learning’s revenue was at Rs 325 crores in FY20. The company claimed that it witnessed a 5X growth in its learner base with the launch of Great Learning Academy and Great Learning Corporate Academy earlier this year.

The company has also launched new professional learning programs over the last few months and has struck partnerships with top institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras).

“Access to quality education is a global problem, and the pandemic has put some much-needed macro-transformations on steroids,” said Karthik Gopalan, Director, People Operations at Great Learning.

“We have done extremely well in the past few months on the back of tremendous growth, both in our existing as well as new business initiatives. Our goal is to keep the momentum going, build an impactful team and hire professionals that can help us move into the next orbit of growth."

Great Learning claimed that it has struck a series of partnerships with world-class institutions, which include The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business (since 2018), followed by Krannert School of Management at Purdue University (since 2019), and Stanford Executive Education in 2019 (since 2019).