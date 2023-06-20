American dream gone sour: Couple from Gujarat trapped and tortured in Iran, video goes viral

A Gujarati couple was taken to Iran the on pretext of sending them to America. In Iran, they were held hostage, harassed and tortured for money.

Such is the charm of the US in the minds of a few people that they are ready to go any distance to get there. If they are unable to go there directly they will opt for the other way around, after visiting different countries even scaling a wall and putting their lives at risk.

Dingucha and many other cases are a great testimony to these kinds of incidents. Now, a new case has come to the fore from Gujarat. A Gujarati couple chasing the American dream has to undergo severe torture in Iran after paying a hefty sum to an agent. The captors even made a video of the torture and send it to the family members demanding ransom.

As per the details available, this Gujarati couple was taken to Iran the on pretext of sending them to America. In Iran, they were held hostage, harassed and tortured for money. The victims have been identified as Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha, who live in Krishnanagar, Ahmedabad.

In this horrifying video, Pankaj Patel is seen being tied up and tortured by his captors. He has been put to sleep and a person is injuring him on the back with a sharp weapon. Pankaj was heard begging the family members to comply with the demands of the captors.

One of the relatives of Pankaj informed the police about the incident and the police are investigating the matter. They say that the video could be captured in Iran or in Hyderabad.

The Crime Branch has taken over the case after the torture video went viral.

According to the information received from the family, Pankaj Patel had given Rs 1.15 crore to an agent named Abhay Rawal to go to America. The agent disappeared after taking the money.

While chasing the dream of moving to America, this couple from Ahmedabad was first taken to Hyderabad. After staying there for five-seven days, they along with five other couples were shifted to Iran, according to local media reports.

Dingucha's case

Dingucha's case shows how desperate are the families to move to America. Settling abroad has become a trend in this small Gujarati village. There are about 300 Dingucha families in the US. People here are ready to pay any price to chase their dream.

Last year, four members of a family from Dingucha near Gandhinagar died in Canada while trying to illegally enter the US through the Canadian border. The family was first flown to Dubai. Later, they were taken to Canada. The plan was to enter the US illegally via Toronto and Winnipeg. Unfortunately, the four members of a family, including two children, died after being hit by snow in Winnipeg.