American dream gone sour: Couple from Gujarat trapped and tortured in Iran, video goes viral

Such is the charm of the US in the minds of a few people that they are ready to go any distance to get there. If they are unable to go there directly they will opt for the other way around, after visiting different countries even scaling a wall and putting their lives at risk.

Dingucha and many other cases are a great testimony to these kinds of incidents. Now, a new case has come to the fore from Gujarat. A Gujarati couple chasing the American dream has to undergo severe torture in Iran after paying a hefty sum to an agent. The captors even made a video of the torture and send it to the family members demanding ransom.

As per the details available, this Gujarati couple was taken to Iran the on pretext of sending them to America. In Iran, they were held hostage, harassed and tortured for money. The victims have been identified as Pankaj Patel and his wife Nisha, who live in Krishnanagar, Ahmedabad.