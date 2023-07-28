AMC Repo Clearing Ltd and Corporate Debt Market Development Fund launched today

AMC Repo Clearing Limited (ARCL) offers clearing and settlement services to all trades executed on NSE and BSE.

AMC Repo Clearing Limited (ARCL) and Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF) are launched on July 28.

ARCL offers clearing and settlement services to all trades executed on NSE and BSE, under tri-party repo in corporate debt securities with risk management, along with guarantee mechanism.

"Tri-party repo" is a type of Repo contract where a third entity (apart from the borrower and lender), called a tri-party agent, acts as an intermediary between the two parties to the repo to facilitate services like collateral selection, payment and settlement, custody and management during the life of the transaction.

On July 27, SEBI released a circular on creation of Corporate Debt Market Development Fund (CDMDF), as a facility for purchase of investment grade corporate debt securities. This is with the aim to instil confidence amongst the participants in the corporate debt market during times of stress and enhance secondary market liquidity.

Madhabi Puri, Chairperson, SEBI said "CDMDF will lend a shoulder to the market when required".

CDMDF shall be launched as a close ended scheme with an initial tenure of 15 years (extendable) from the date of its initial closing. SEBI adds, the units of CDMDF shall be subscribed by AMCs of Mutual Funds and specified debt-oriented MF Schemes. These Specified debt-oriented MF schemes exclude Index funds and ETFs.

There is a rising participation from all segments in the Indian markets. Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch event says "other countries look up to us for our financial inclusion approach, and they seek advice from us".

Furthermore, she says the direct listing of securities will now be permissible in foreign jurisdiction. "I am pleased to announce that the government has taken a decision to enable the direct listing of listed and unlisted companies on the IFSC exchanges".

At this stage of country's economic development, the main focus is on market development and investor protection. India is competing with not only other emerging markets but also with the advanced economies to attract investments, she adds.