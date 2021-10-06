Ambedkar University cut off 2021 released; check here details

Ambedkar University Delhi cut off 2021: The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University released its first cut-off list for admissions on Tuesday.

BA (Honours) Psychology having the highest cut-off at 99.50 percent for candidates from outside the national capital.

The minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) Psychology is pegged at 98.75 percent for Delhi-based aspirants, a rise from last year's 97.50 percent. For candidates from outside Delhi, the cut-off for the course is 99.50 percent. Last year, it was 99 percent.

The cut-off for BA (Honours) English this year as been at 97.50 percent for both Delhi-based and outside aspirants. Last year, it was 96.25 percent for Delhi candidates and 96.75 for outside city aspirants.

For BA (Honours) History the cut-off is at 96.75 percent for Delhi-based students and for those who are from outside is 98.50 percent, a significant rise from last year's 97 percent.

The minimum marks required for admission to BA (Honours) Mathematics is 94.25 percent for Delhi-based aspirants, a marked rise from last year's score of 93 percent.

For those from outside Delhi, the cut-off is 95.25 percent. The university gives provisional admissions to applicants based on applications received during the registration process, provided they meet the cut-offs.

Nearly 21,000 candidates applied for admissions to the university, which reserves 85 percent seats for candidates from Delhi.

It announces separate cut-offs for candidates from Delhi and those outside the city.

-With PTI inputs