Ambedkar Jayanti: Delhi LG declares holiday on April 14

The Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has declared April 14 as a holiday in Delhi on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. All government offices, autonomous bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Delhi Government will remain closed on Friday on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and an eminent social reformer.

Delhi LG declares 14th April as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs under Delhi Govt, on account of the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/4oxAlmUQbM — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

The Delhi High Court has also declared April 14 a holiday for the High Court and all the district courts in the national capital.

Earlier, the Central Government had announced that April 14, will be observed as a holiday on the occasion of the birthday of Dr BR Ambedkar. This holiday will be applicable to all Central Government offices, including industrial establishments, throughout India.

Dr Ambedkar, born on 14 April 1891, was a prominent freedom fighter and social reformer who dedicated his entire life to fighting against the discrimination and social inequality faced by the marginalised communities in India. He was a champion of the rights of the Dalits and worked tirelessly to eradicate caste-based discrimination from Indian society.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated across India to commemorate his birth anniversary. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated with grand events, especially in Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956.

The Mumbai traffic police have already issued an advisory ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti in view of rallies and events at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, people pay homage to Dr Ambedkar by organising various events, such as cultural programs, seminars, and rallies. These events aim to raise awareness about his legacy and India's ongoing struggle for social justice and equality.