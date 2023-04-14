Dr BR Ambedkar Remembrance Day or Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14. On this day, the Ambedkar Jayanti parade is organised by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur.

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, fondly known as ‘Babasaheb’, was a world-class lawyer, social reformer and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The birth anniversary of Babasaheb is widely celebrated across India as Ambedkar Jayanti and it’s a public holiday.

Significance

Ambedkar Jayanti holds great importance as it reminds us of the extraordinary contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar, who dedicated his life to the cause of social justice and fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Since his early days, he was aware of the social discrimination against people from backward castes or Dalits. As a school student, he also faced caste discrimination and was treated as an untouchable as he belonged to a Dalit caste. Later, he fought for the rights of Dalits and other marginalised communities.

He was a visionary who played a crucial role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

On this day, the Ambedkar Jayanti parade is organised by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra gears up to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti in a big way

Several universities, colleges, and academic institutions also conduct seminars and lectures to highlight Dr Ambedkar's contributions and discuss his vision and ideology for a just and equal society.

Ambedkar Jayanti's wishes and messages

This Ambedkar Jayanti, may the spirit of self-confidence and the fight against oppression continue to stay with us. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Let us honour the hard work and sacrifices of the man who gave India its Constitution... Let us honour Babasaheb. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

On this Ambedkar Jayanti, let us pledge to stand against discrimination and fight against inequality. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Let the spirit of self-confidence, individualism, and resistance to oppression continue to guide us in living life respectfully. Happy Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti!

We are blessed to have a leader like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who led a meaningful life and contributed to society's growth. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

Let us honour the man who gave India its constitution for his hard work and sacrifices. Let us pay tribute to Babasaheb and send them our best wishes on Ambedkar Jayanti.