Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who was a jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist and economist, was born on April 14th, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. This year, April 14 has been declared as a national holiday by the central government.
Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb, is one of the most famous social reformers in India’s history. He dedicated his entire life to social justice and the rights of the backward sections of the society. His social and political vision not only made a significant contribution to India’s freedom struggle during British rule but also shaped the future of Independent India to a great extent. He was one of renowned lawyers and headed the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution.
Recommended ArticlesView All
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, which falls on April 14, is widely celebrated across India every year. This year it has also been declared as a national holiday by the central government.
ALSO READ | 'Why not Ambedkar's?' asks Manish Tewari after Kejriwal bats for Ganesh-Lakshmi photo on currency notes
Dr Ambedkar, who was a jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist and economist, was born on April 14th, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He was known for fighting social evils and advocating for the rights of the Dalits and marginalised communities.
On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, here is a look at a collection of quotes by Dr Ambedkar that share his wisdom, philosophy and values: