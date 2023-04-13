Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who was a jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist and economist, was born on April 14th, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. This year, April 14 has been declared as a national holiday by the central government.

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb, is one of the most famous social reformers in India’s history. He dedicated his entire life to social justice and the rights of the backward sections of the society. His social and political vision not only made a significant contribution to India’s freedom struggle during British rule but also shaped the future of Independent India to a great extent. He was one of renowned lawyers and headed the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution.

Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, which falls on April 14, is widely celebrated across India every year. This year it has also been declared as a national holiday by the central government.

Dr Ambedkar, who was a jurist, politician, philosopher, anthropologist and economist, was born on April 14th, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He was known for fighting social evils and advocating for the rights of the Dalits and marginalised communities.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, here is a look at a collection of quotes by Dr Ambedkar that share his wisdom, philosophy and values:

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity”

“Slavery does not merely mean a legalised form of subjection. It means a state of society in which some men are forced to accept from others the purposes which control their conduct.”

“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.”

“Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.”

“Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies government.”

“A just society is that society in which an ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society.”