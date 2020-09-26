  • SENSEX
Amazon.in to host virtual 'Handicrafts Mela' from Sep 26-Oct 10 to support artisans, weavers

Updated : September 26, 2020 02:32 PM IST

Over eight lakh artisans and weavers associated with 1,500 Amazon Karigar sellers and 17 government emporiums will benefit from this mela.
The e-commerce giant had also organised a 10-week 'Stand for Handmade' initiative in July this year to aid the revival of the businesses of these artisans and weavers.
