India Amazon.in to host virtual 'Handicrafts Mela' from Sep 26-Oct 10 to support artisans, weavers Updated : September 26, 2020 02:32 PM IST Over eight lakh artisans and weavers associated with 1,500 Amazon Karigar sellers and 17 government emporiums will benefit from this mela. The e-commerce giant had also organised a 10-week 'Stand for Handmade' initiative in July this year to aid the revival of the businesses of these artisans and weavers.