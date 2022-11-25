"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

E-commerce firm Amazon India on Friday said it's discontinuing the food-delivery business it was testing in India, a day after it announced to shut down its online learning platform launched less than two years ago for high school students in India.

"We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing these programs in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners."

The e-commerce giant told its restaurant partners that it will discontinue the services from December 29, 2022. However, till then they will receive the orders.

"After a careful evaluation, we have decided to discontinue Amazon Food from Dec 29, 2022. This decision means that you will no longer get orders from customers via Amazon Food after this date."

"You will continue to receive orders till then and we expect you to continue fulfilling those orders," it added.

On Thursday, the e-commerce giant announced that it shut down its online learning platform for high-school students in India less than two years of its launch, without citing a reason.

The Amazon Academy platform, launched early last year amid a boom in virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, offered coaching for competitive exams including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which allows entry into top engineering colleges across India.

The winding down comes at a time when multiple edtech firms are reeling under the pressure of schools and coaching centres reopening across India after COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

According to reports, the e-commerce giant plans to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs, as the tech industry across the world faces a 'funding winter'.

Amid the mass layoff season in the tech industry, multiple tech companies including Meta, Google, and Microsoft have already fired many employees to cut costs.