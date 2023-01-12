Amazon, Flipkart announce blockbuster sale ahead of Republic Day – check out exciting offers to watch out for

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is set to begin on January 19, 2023, while Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale will be starting on January 15, 2023. Members of both Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus will be able to access discounted prices and items earlier on these platforms.

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up to launch their latest big sales over the next few days. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is set to begin on January 19, 2023 while Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale will be starting on January 15, 2023. Both sales are sure to offer several eye-popping deals on items like clothes, electronics, furniture, smartphones and more. The two platforms have even revealed some of the deals and prices that customers will be able to take advantage of during the sale.

Here are some of the best offers:

Flipkart

On its dedicated microsite, Flipkart has promised customers up to an 80 percent discount on electronic items like laptops, sound systems, earbuds, and smartwatches. Flipkart will also be providing up to 75 percent discount on white ticket electronic appliances like washing machines, flatscreen televisions, refrigerators, and kitchen appliances. The Walmart-owned e-tailer is also offering a discount of up to 80 percent on furniture and mattresses.

In terms of apparel, the brand has put a 50-80 percent discount on select clothing items like casual clothing pieces (jackets, hoodies, jeans), formal wear (shirts, trousers, blazers), ethnic wear, and sportswear. Other goods like kitchen appliances, toys, beauty products, and food items will also be available at discounted prices.

Flipkart is expected to reveal prices on items like Apple’s iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7 in the coming days.

Amazon

On Amazon, customers can already check out some of the discounted prices ahead of the sale. The company has revealed that it will be selling Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G at a discount of Rs 11,000. Amazon has said it will be offering a discount of up to 40 percent on smartphones and mobile accessories with a 75 percent discount on electronics like laptops, smartwatches, and tablets.

The company is offering a discount of up to 40 percent on kitchen appliances like RO water purifiers, cookware and more. Amazon Fashion will have a discount of 50-80 percent running during the sale with beauty products being offered at a 60 percent discount.

Amazon products like the Kindle, Echo Dot and Fire TV will be available at a hefty discount of up to 45 percent. Big ticket items like washing machines, televisions, refrigerators and more will be available at a discount of up to 60 percent.

