Amazon Dhanteras Store: Check out top offers on gold, silver coins and jewellery

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Amazon Dhanteras Store is offering exclusive discounts on gold, silver coins and jewellery among other offers.

The Amazon ‘Dhanteras Store’ is offering a wide selection of products ranging from gold and silver coins, festive jewellery, pooja items, auspicious buys, electronics, and much more. Customers can get exclusive discounts on jewellery and precious metals from leading brands, including Senco, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Mia by Tanishq, Giva, Joyalukkas, PC Chandra, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, and many more.

Offers on silver coins and jewellery

Users of Citi bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra bank, and RuPay cards will get 10 percent instant discount of up to 10,000 on credit/debit card transactions and EMI transactions.

Additionally, Amazon is offering up to 50 percent off on verified silver jewellery.

Offers on gold coins and pendants

The Dhanteras Store of Amazon is offering up to 20 percent off on gold coins, pendants, and jewellery.

Along with the cashback, Amazon is offering up to 50 percent discount on making charges of 22 CT Gold Jewellery, Gold & Diamond Jewellery. Also, a minimum 80 percent discount is offered on gold-plated jewellery.

Offers on diamond jewellery

Amazon is offering up to 100 percent off on making charges for diamond jewellery from some of the leading brands.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering up to 50 percent off on utensils, serve ware, and gold/silver plated kitchenware.

Customers can navigate to the Dhanteras Store using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Simply tap on the Alexa icon on the app and say “Alexa, take me to Dhanteras store”.