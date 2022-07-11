The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday morning after being temporarily suspended for two days due to the cloudburst tragedy that claimed 16 lives and injured several others.

The Yatra was suspended from Jammu due to bad weather conditions and no batch was allowed to proceed to the base camps in the Valley on Sunday.

The Yatra will resume from the base camp to Chandanwari, informed the Shri AmarnathJi Shrine Board on Sunday. “A fresh batch of yatris (pilgrims) have been allowed to proceed towards the holy cave from the Nunwan Base Camp of Pahalgam. The Yatra was stopped for the last two days after a cloudburst incident near the Amarnath holy cave,” Hindustan times reported citing an official.

"The Amarnath Yatra resumed from Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu city on Monday morning. 3,010 pilgrims left for Pahalgam base camp at 4.30 am and 1,016 pilgrims left for Baltal base camp at 3.30 am," another official said.

Two days ago, tragedy unfolded as a cloudburst took place near the iconic shrine, triggering flash floods while killing and injuring several.

Status of rescue operation

Massive rescue operations were launched soon after the tragedy struck by armed forces, disaster response forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Subsequently, thousands of people were rescued. Over 15,000 people were rescued but 40 still missing as of Sunday.

The Indian Army on Sunday deployed radars to find missing people. Army officials said, "The Indian Army on Sunday inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris. Xaver 4000 radar has been inducted and has been operational at Amarnath since late noon for finding any survivors under the debris."

Earlier, four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the IAF on saturday for rescue operations. Drones and helicopters were pressed into service and mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment.

“The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave,” an IAF spokesperson said

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who visited Chandanwari on Sunday, hinted about the resumption of the yatra.

"The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation. We pay condolences to those who lost their lives. Efforts are underway to resume the Yatra," he said.