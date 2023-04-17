Amarnath Yatra registration begins today: Steps to register, last date and more

The 62-day-long yatra will start from the two routes on July 1 and conclude on August 31. The yatra will begin from both routes Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district at the same time.

The registration of Shri Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir has started today, April 17. People can register for the yatra on the official website www.jksasb.nic.in . As per the guidelines issued by the administration, individuals aged between 13-70 can register for the Amarnath Yatra 2023.

Registration for the yatra can be done through both online and offline modes.

The 62-day-long annual yatra will commence on July 1 when pilgrims will travel to the Amarnath shrine. The yatra will conclude on August 31.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) finalised the schedule of the annual pilgrimage at its 44th meeting as per a Livemint report.

Here’s how to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to Go to www.jksasb.nic.in , the official website of the SASB.

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘Online Services’ tab and then select the ‘Register’ option.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to provide all details of the pilgrims.

Step 4- Click on submit and an OTP will be sent to the provided phone number for verification.

Step 5 - Verify the OTP.

Step 6 – An SMS of ‘Application processing’ will be sent to the applicant.

Step 7 - Pay the required application fees and submit.

Step 8 - Download the ‘Yatra Permit’ and save it for future reference.

The online registration for the Amarnath Yatra can also be done through SASB's mobile application which is available to download on the Google Play store.

Offline Registration

The advance registration for the annual yatra can be made by visiting the designated bank branches of Punjab National Bank, SBI, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Yes Bank across the country.

Registration Fees:

The advance registration for registrations done through bank branches is Rs 120 per pilgrim.

The fee for online registration is Rs 220 per pilgrim.

The registration fees for NRI pilgrims will be done through PNB branches and the fee for registration is Rs 1520 per pilgrim.

