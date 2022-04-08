Amarnath Yatra registration 2022 starts from April 11: Here's what you need to know

The Amarnath Yatra resumes this year after a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registrations for the annual pilgrimage will begin on April 11. The Yatra starts on June 30 and will conclude on August 11, Nitishwar Kumar, CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, announced on Thursday.

How to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2022

Registration will begin at 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, PNB Bank, Yes Bank, and 100 branches of SBI across the country from April 11.

Pilgrims can also register online through the website (http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/) and the mobile app of the Shrine Board, said Nitishwar Kumar.

This year, the board is expecting a footfall of over three lakh pilgrims. A Yatri Niwas has been made in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir that can accommodate 3000 pilgrims.

All pilgrims will be given radio frequency identification device (RFID) so that the Board can track them. The insurance coverage period for the pony handlers has been increased to one year and the insurance coverage amount for pilgrims has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh this year, Kumar added.

People from all over the world come to pay homage to Lord Shiva at the Amarnath Temple.

In 2020 and 2021, the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019, the Yatra was suspended a few days before August 5 when Article 370 was abrogated, and the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The government had asked non-local tourists to leave the Kashmir valley and suspended the internet network in the newly-created UT.

This year the Yatra is set to return to its former glory. The administration has beefed up security and clarified that that COVID-19 protocol will be strictly adhered to during the Yatra.