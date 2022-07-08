#WATCH | Srinagar: This is an unfortunate incident. Our focus is to rescue the pilgrims and take them to safe places. NDRF helpline numbers are active. Rescue work is underway. Army helicopters are also in action. Search operation is on: Nitishwar Kumar, CEO Amarnath Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/3jFrfH4QXL— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
#WATCH | Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) rescue work under progress after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of the Amarnath Cave(Source: J&K Police) pic.twitter.com/ianHJKVxFD— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
#WATCH | Rescue operations are being carried out in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave siteA total of 10 Army rescue teams with Army Dogs continue rescue operations.(Source: Northern Command, Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/NZlcu3BmdO— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022
The CRPF is engaged in rescue & relief operations and helping the pilgrims. ALH Choppers pressed into action for rescue of injured.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 8, 2022