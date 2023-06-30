Amarnath Yatra 2023 begins as Jammu and Kashmir LG flags off first batch of pilgrims | WATCH

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2023 began on Friday with the first group of over 3,400 pilgrims flagged off from Jammu and Kashmir, receiving a warm welcome and tight security measures as they embark on their journey to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the southern Himalayas of Kashmir.

The inaugural group of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra was flagged off by Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, from the Bhagwati Nagar camp early Friday morning on June 30.

Under tight security measures, the initial batch, consisting of over 3,400 pilgrims, departed for the twin base camps in Kashmir to continue their journey towards the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the southern Himalayas of Kashmir.

They received a warm welcome from locals and security officials at Chandipur while crossing the Ramban-Banihal stretch. The CRPF troopers escorted the pilgrims, while the Army and police ensured area control along the highway.

An escort vehicle in a security convoy skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhmapur earlier today, resulting in three people getting injured including a deputy superintendent of police. The injured have been hospitalised.

Udhampur DCP said they were expecting a higher footfall than last year and have made proper security arrangements and prepared utilities and facilities keeping that in mind.

The 62-day pilgrimage will officially begin from Kashmir on Saturday, following the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district.

According to officials, approximately 3.5 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the Yatra, and the number is expected to rise.

Avny Lavasa, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, stated that 33 accommodation centres have been established in Jammu, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags will be issued at registration centres.

For the expedited registration of pilgrims, five counters have been set up at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar, Geeta Bhawan, and Ram Mandir, specifically for the registration of saints. Obtaining an RFID tag is mandatory, as per officials.

"The Amarnath Yatra commenced today from Jammu with a flagging-off ceremony by the lieutenant governor. The first group of pilgrims has departed for Amarnath," announced BJP leader Devender Singh Rana during a press conference.

He further mentioned that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage experience.

"We have come from Nagpur, and this is our first Amarnath pilgrimage. We are a group of 19 people, and we aimed to be among the first ones to have darshan of the ice lingam in the cave shrine," shared Susheel Kumar with PTI.

NK Mishra, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, expressed that this is his 9th time undertaking the yatra. He explained, "Since I realised that Lord Shiva is the supreme consciousness of this universe, I feel a sense of solace after visiting Amarnath."

Guddi Choudhary from Kolkata mentioned that she had promised to take her in-laws on the Amarnath pilgrimage.

"I am fulfilling my promise. My father-in-law and mother-in-law are with me. Despite the Covid situation initially preventing their pilgrimage, I am glad we can do it now," she said.

Visuals from the night before and the morning of the yatra's commencement showed pilgrims rejoicing in music and dance in Jammu and Kashmir

With agency inputs.