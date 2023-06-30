CNBC TV18
Amarnath Yatra 2023 begins as Jammu and Kashmir LG flags off first batch of pilgrims | WATCH

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 12:23:35 PM IST (Published)

The annual Amarnath Yatra 2023 began on Friday with the first group of over 3,400 pilgrims flagged off from Jammu and Kashmir, receiving a warm welcome and tight security measures as they embark on their journey to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the southern Himalayas of Kashmir.

The inaugural group of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra was flagged off by Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, from the Bhagwati Nagar camp early Friday morning on June 30.

Under tight security measures, the initial batch, consisting of over 3,400 pilgrims, departed for the twin base camps in Kashmir to continue their journey towards the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the southern Himalayas of Kashmir.
They received a warm welcome from locals and security officials at Chandipur while crossing the Ramban-Banihal stretch. The CRPF troopers escorted the pilgrims, while the Army and police ensured area control along the highway.
