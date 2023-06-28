Amarnath Yatra 2023: Check dates, route and security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir

Security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir have been thoroughly inspected during a trial run, ensuring the safety of devotees. The yatra, lasting 62 days, will commence on July 1 and follow two routes in Pahalgam and Ganderbal.

The Amarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to the holy Hindu temple of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, commences on Saturday, July 1. Security has been tightened across the state for the yatra, which has been disrupted since 2019.

A few days ahead of the yatra, a trial run was conducted on Wednesday from Jammu to Banihal to thoroughly inspect security and other arrangements on the Jammu-Banihal highway.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh led a convoy of security vehicles, accompanied by senior officers, along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The Jammu division's senior civil and police officers examined the arrangements made by the Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban district administrations for the pilgrimage.

Earlier this month, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the preparations and held a comprehensive briefing with all stakeholding such as the chief engineer of Project BEACON, the defence department said.

Visuals showed heavy security deployment along the highway and drones being used to preview the region. J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also told officials in the run-up to the yatra to make plans to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Multi-tiered arrangements have been made including night domination through night-vision devices, snipers, drone systems and dog squads to ensure foolproof security, officials said.

Several battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force have also been deployed in the Udhampur district for the safety of pilgrims.

In the event of inclement weather leading to the closure of the highway, transit camps have been arranged to accommodate the pilgrims, ensuring their convenience. Efforts have also been made to promptly clear landslide debris and expedite the reopening of the highway.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also reviewed the provisions and quality of health services in J&K on Tuesday, assuring support to the state for medical care and health facilities for all devotees.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday also virtually inaugurated 100-bedded DRDO hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. They will be functional 24/7 and a team of doctors and healthcare workers will be deputed, Mandaviya said.

How long is the yatra?

The pilgrimage, which lasts for 62 days, will commence on July 1 and conclude on August 31.

Pilgrims will undertake the yatra through two routes: the traditional 48km Nunwan route in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, and the shorter 14km Baltal route in Ganderbal, Central Kashmir.

The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on June 30, travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway until they reach their designated base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal.

In 2019, the yatra was suspended due to the threat of terrorist attacks and then due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. It was again temporarily suspended in 2022 due to flash floods that killed around 16 people.