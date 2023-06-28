Amarnath Yatra 2023: Check dates, route and security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir

Security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir have been thoroughly inspected during a trial run, ensuring the safety of devotees. The yatra, lasting 62 days, will commence on July 1 and follow two routes in Pahalgam and Ganderbal.

The Amarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to the holy Hindu temple of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, commences on Saturday, July 1. Security has been tightened across the state for the yatra, which has been disrupted since 2019.

A few days ahead of the yatra, a trial run was conducted on Wednesday from Jammu to Banihal to thoroughly inspect security and other arrangements on the Jammu-Banihal highway.

#WATCH | J&K administration, Police and security forces jointly conduct a mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra. A Yatra convoy is being sent under security. All the arrangements are being checked by the officials. (Visuals from Udhampur) pic.twitter.com/98taV9ZWJj— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh led a convoy of security vehicles, accompanied by senior officers, along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.