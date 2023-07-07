Amarnath Yatra 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Administration sets up hi-tech Command Control Centre for surveillance

The first of its kind digital hi-tech command control centre, set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration for surveillance and real-time monitoring on the Amarnath Yatra routes, will also help in identifying medical emergencies, managing probable natural disasters and locating missing people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has set up a hi-tech Command Control Centre for surveillance and real-time monitoring on the Amarnath Yatra routes. The Union Territory authorities have taken this initiative to facilitate the smooth journey of pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine, which is located at an altitude of 13,000 feet in south Kashmir.

The Command Control Centre will be operated by around 60 personnel from different departments. They will work on different shifts. The officials from Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health Department, PDD and Telecom, among others will work in coordination through the CCC. The personnel at the Command Centre will monitor the track through 17 PTZ High Definition 360-degree viewing cameras that are positioned on the routes from the base camp to the cave.

Every pilgrim visiting Amarnath Shrine will be provided with a radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled card which will help the authorities to track the location of the pilgrims from the base camp till the end of the Yatra.

“This integrated command control centre is a non-stop solution. We are monitoring the yatra using technology in a dynamic way. This has really helped us in making immediate decisions. In case, if there is any problem on yatra route due to weather conditions, we can intervene from the centre. In case of an earthquake, the command centre will provide the emergency contact number for the pilgrims to call,” said V K Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

He also mentioned that this plan will be a comprehensive solution for all and authorities from various departments will be present for better management. Even in any event of a disaster, the authorities can take effective actions as it will provide real-time surveillance.

VK Bidhuri added, “In some cases, groups of pilgrims get separated. The centre can assist in locating them, even if they don’t have their RFID number. We can track them using their Aadhaar number or name. RFID technology ensures the security of the pilgrims, and it allows us to take action in case of any misbehavior.”

He revealed that the cameras will be monitored by the different authorities including Amarnath Shrine Board, Police and the Lieutenant Governor as well.

The Amarnath Yatra route is said to be one of the most challenging tracks, and the UT Administration has been working on every aspect to make the Yatra convenient and comfortable for the pilgrims.

In the first seven days since the beginning of the Amarnath Yatra, nearly 85,000 pilgrims have already visited the holy cave shrine, according to reports.