Amarnath Yatra 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Administration sets up hi-tech Command Control Centre for surveillance

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has set up a hi-tech Command Control Centre for surveillance and real-time monitoring on the Amarnath Yatra routes. The Union Territory authorities have taken this initiative to facilitate the smooth journey of pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine, which is located at an altitude of 13,000 feet in south Kashmir.

The Command Control Centre will be operated by around 60 personnel from different departments. They will work on different shifts. The officials from Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health Department, PDD and Telecom, among others will work in coordination through the CCC. The personnel at the Command Centre will monitor the track through 17 PTZ High Definition 360-degree viewing cameras that are positioned on the routes from the base camp to the cave.