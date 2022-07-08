10 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath shrine

At least 10 persons were killed when a cloudburst near the shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods on Friday evening. The incident also damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens, police said. Three persons have been rescued, they said.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, police said. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine.

Ten people were killed in the incident even as police, army and NDRF personnel launched a rescue operation, the officials said. An NDRF team was already there while two more teams are being rushed, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident on Twitter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue operations.

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," Shah said.

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims. "Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress," he tweeted.