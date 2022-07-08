10 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath shrine

At least 10 persons were killed when a cloudburst near the shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods on Friday evening. The incident also damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens, police said. Three persons have been rescued, they said.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, police said. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine.

#WATCH | Srinagar: This is an unfortunate incident. Our focus is to rescue the pilgrims and take them to safe places. NDRF helpline numbers are active. Rescue work is underway. Army helicopters are also in action. Search operation is on: Nitishwar Kumar, CEO Amarnath Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/3jFrfH4QXL — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

#WATCH | Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) rescue work under progress after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of the Amarnath Cave(Source: J&K Police) pic.twitter.com/ianHJKVxFD — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Ten people were killed in the incident even as police, army and NDRF personnel launched a rescue operation, the officials said. An NDRF team was already there while two more teams are being rushed, they added.

#WATCH | Rescue operations are being carried out in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site A total of 10 Army rescue teams with Army Dogs continue rescue operations.(Source: Northern Command, Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/NZlcu3BmdO— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident on Twitter. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue operations.

Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

"NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well," Shah said.

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims. "Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress," he tweeted.