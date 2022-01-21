Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be extinguished after 50 years; will be merged with flame at National War Memorial

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate will be extinguished after 50 years and merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Friday, military officials said.

The National War Memorial is just 400 metres away on the other side of India Gate.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was constructed as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were killed in action in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. It was inaugurated by the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, on January 26, 1972.

The National War Memorial was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

Sources in the government clarified that the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti is not being extinguished. It is being merged with flame at National War Memorial. "It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to martyrs of 1971 and other wars but none of their names are present there."

Sources told ANI that the names inscribed on the India Gate are of only some martyrs who fought for the British in World War 1 and the Anglo-Afghan War and thus is a symbol of our colonial past.

