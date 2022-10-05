    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Alt News co-founders among favourites to win Nobel Peace Prize 2022, says report

    Alt News co-founders among favourites to win Nobel Peace Prize 2022, says report

    Alt News co-founders among favourites to win Nobel Peace Prize 2022, says report
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Pratik Sinha and Mohammad Zubair are among the favourites to win the Nobel Peace Prize this year. According to Time, the co-founders are among the favourites to win the prize based on nominations that were made public via Norwegian lawmakers, predictions from bookmakers, and picks from the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO).
    The duo has methodologically debunked rumors and fake news circulating on social media. Zubair was arrested in June over a tweet he had posted four years ago. He is currently out on bail
    There are about 343 candidates - 251 are individuals and 92 are organizations - in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022. The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 7 in Oslo.
    A Reuters survey has found Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, broadcaster David Attenborough, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Pope Francis, Tuvalu's foreign minister Simon Kofe, and Myanmar's National Unity government are among those nominated by Norwegian lawmakers for the coveted prize.
    Among the favourites for the peace prize are Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, The UN Refugee Agency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Russian dissenter and Vladimir Putin critic Alexey Navalny.
