Almost half of Indian GenZs experience high stress levels: Deloitte’s Millennial Survey 2021

At 46 percent, almost half of Gen Zs and four in every 10 millennials experience increased stress levels this year, according to Deloitte’s Millennial Survey 2021.

Concerns for the welfare of their family, job or career prospects and longer-term financial future are the primary causes of stress for both groups – all of which are higher than the global average.

At one end the concerns over job safety and career growth are high, on the other job loyalty has slipped from its 2020 peak. This year, more millennials and Gen Zs are willing to leave their employer within two years. In 2020, this count was much low. 62 percent of millennials also agreed that businesses “have no ambition beyond wanting to make money.”

As per the survey, only 23 percent of Indian millennials say they have not opened up to their employer regarding pandemic-induced stress, compared to 58 percent globally.

Additionally, there is a considerably smaller proportion in India who disagree that their employer has taken action to support their mental health now, or that their employer is preparing policies for the future. Approximately 40 percent of global millennials and Gen Zs feel their employers have done a poor job of supporting their mental well-being during the pandemic.

Additionally, while physical/medical health isn’t a top driver of stress globally (33 percent), but 48 percent of Indian millennials view this as a much higher concern.

Discrimination is personally experienced by Indian millennials and Gen Z according to this report. As per Deloitte’s Survey, 60 percent of Indian millennials and 50 percent of Gen Z say they feel personally discriminated against all the time or frequently on social media. But, Indian millennials and Gen Z are also more active than the global average in personally trying to tackle discrimination.

Additionally, Indian millennials and Gen Z agree with their global counterparts that education systems have the greatest potential to address systemic racism but unlike globally, Indian citizens feel the education system is actually making the greatest effort.

Also, environment remained a priority (#3 for millennials and #1 for Gen Zs). 40 percent believe that more people will commit to take action on environmental issues after the pandemic. Nine in ten Indian millennials (90 percent) and Gen Z (87 percent) are optimistic that changes seen during the pandemic can reverse environmental damage. Almost 40 percent globally believe that people’s commitment to take personal action for environmental issues will be greater, post-pandemic.

Across the board, Indian millennials and Gen Zs are more confident of the pandemic bringing about change for the better, especially the importance people place on their health and the ability to deal with future pandemics.

The 10th annual Millennial Survey solicited the views of 14600 millennials and 8200 Gen Zs (22,928 respondents total) from 45 countries around the world.