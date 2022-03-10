Almora Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Almora Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Almora is an assembly constituency in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Almora legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Almora was won by Raghunath Singh Chauhan of the BJP. He defeated INC's Manoj Tewari.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Manoj Tiwari.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Raghunath Singh Chauhan garnered 26464 votes, securing 50.93 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5379 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.35 percent.

The total number of voters in the Almora constituency stands at 90372 with 46866 male voters and 43506 female voters.