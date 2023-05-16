All you need to know about New Parliament Building, likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28

The new Parliament Building is likely to be inaugurated at the end of this month to mark 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. It will have space to accommodate 888 MPs in Lok Sabha and 384 in Rajya Sabha. The four-storey structure can accommodate 1,272 MPs.

The new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is likely to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per reports, the inauguration is likely to happen around May 26 or May 28. The building, which is getting finishing touches, will be inaugurated to mark nine years of PM Modi’s government. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the inauguration date.

PM Modi had taken the oath of office on May 26, 2014.

According to reports, the upcoming Monsoon session in July is expected to be held at the new Parliament Building.

All You Need to Know About New Sansad Bhawan

The new Parliament building has been built around the theme that celebrates the cultural diversity of the country.

ALSO READ | Here is how the new Parliament Building looks

The construction of the new massive triangular-shaped building commenced on January 15, 2021, and it was aimed to be completed by August 2022.

The new Parliament building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 970 crore.

It will incorporate regional arts and crafts for which artisans and sculptures from across the country have been employed.

It also serves as a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) as it would replace the existing colonial structure which completed a hundred years of construction in 2021.

As a part of the project, the old Parliament House building will be retrofitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events.

The four-storeyed structure has been built across a vast area of 64,500 square metres and it features a library, multiple committee rooms and dining rooms.

The new Sansad Bhawan will have space to accommodate 888 MPs in Lok Sabha and 384 in Rajya Sabha. The four-storey structure can accommodate 1,272 MPs.

The new Parliament building features three main gates, which have been named Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar. The entrances to the building will be different for MPs, VIPs and visitors.

As per a News18 report, the original copy of the Constitution of India will be kept at the centre of the Constitution Hall, which is a part of the new building.

The new Parliament building will also feature portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subash Chandra Bose, and other prominent leaders of the country.

ALSO READ| A look at the standout features of the revamped Central Vista Avenue