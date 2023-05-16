English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsAll you need to know about New Parliament Building, likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28

All you need to know about New Parliament Building, likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28

All you need to know about New Parliament Building, likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 6:45:50 PM IST (Published)

The new Parliament Building is likely to be inaugurated at the end of this month to mark 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. It will have space to accommodate 888 MPs in Lok Sabha and 384 in Rajya Sabha. The four-storey structure can accommodate 1,272 MPs.

The new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is likely to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per reports, the inauguration is likely to happen around May 26 or May 28. The building, which is getting finishing touches, will be inaugurated to mark nine years of PM Modi’s government. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the inauguration date.

PM Modi had taken the oath of office on May 26, 2014.
According to reports, the upcoming Monsoon session in July is expected to be held at the new Parliament Building.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X