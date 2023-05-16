All you need to know about New Parliament Building, likely to be inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28

The new Parliament Building is likely to be inaugurated at the end of this month to mark 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. It will have space to accommodate 888 MPs in Lok Sabha and 384 in Rajya Sabha. The four-storey structure can accommodate 1,272 MPs.

The new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, is likely to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per reports, the inauguration is likely to happen around May 26 or May 28. The building, which is getting finishing touches, will be inaugurated to mark nine years of PM Modi’s government. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the inauguration date.

PM Modi had taken the oath of office on May 26, 2014.

According to reports, the upcoming Monsoon session in July is expected to be held at the new Parliament Building.