All you need to know about new CBI chief Praveen Sood and his rivalry with DK Shivakumar

IPS officer Praveen Sood, who currently serves as the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), was appointed the head of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on May 14. His selection was finalised by a high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committee also included the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Sood has been appointed as the CBI chief for a period of two years and he will take over from Subodh Kumar Jaiswal who completes his tenure on May 25.

The 59-year-old is the senior-most IPS officer in the country after Jaiswal.

His appointment comes amid recent allegations made against him by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) head DK Shivakumar, who said that the DGP was biased towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Who is Praveen Sood?

The current Director General of Police, Karnataka, hails from Himachal Pradesh. Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bangalore, and Syracuse University, New York.

He started his career as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Mysuru in 1989. He then became the Superintendent of Police, Bellary, and Raichur. Later, he joined as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Bengaluru.

In 1999, he served as Police Advisor to the Government of Mauritius for three years.

He then pursued Post Graduation in Public Policy and Management from IIM and the Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University in New York, after taking a sabbatical.

He was then appointed as Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, between 2004 and 2007. He served as the additional commissioner of police (Traffic) for Bengaluru, from 2008 to 2011.

In 2013, he was appointed managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, where he was credited for increasing the corporation’s turnover from Rs 160 crore to Rs 282 crore within nine months.

Sood is also credited for establishing the ‘Namma 100’ helpline which is an ‘Emergency Response System’, providing 24x7 support to the public with 276 Emergency Response Vehicles (Hoysala) across Bengaluru.

He also established the ‘Suraksha’ App and the ‘Pink Hoyasala’ run by female officers for women and children in distress.

Sood has been honoured with Chief Minister’s Gold Medal and President’s Police Medal among other awards for outstanding service. He is the recipient of the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for excellence in service in 1996. In 2006, he got the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award for his contribution to traffic and road safety management. In 2011 he was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Controversies

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar a few months ago had accused Sood of deliberately targeting Congress workers in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections.

As per an Indian Express report, some of these cases were linked to the party’s “PayCM” anti-corruption campaign against then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Shivakumar alleged that Sood had turned a blind eye to the actions of the BJP in the state.

Earlier, in March, Shivakumar also criticised Sood for not taking action against BJP leaders, who allegedly built a controversial arch ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

As reported by Indian Express, Shivakumar said, “At least 25 cases have been registered against us, but why have no cases been registered against BJP workers? This DGP (Praveen Sood) is good for nothing. Let our government come. We will take action against him. The Congress had also written to the Election Commission to remove him. I thought he (Sood) was a respected man. Immediately, a case should be registered against him and he should be arrested.”