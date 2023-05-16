English
All you need to know about new CBI chief Praveen Sood and his rivalry with DK Shivakumar

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023

The DGP of Karnataka was appointed as the next CBI chief by the selection committee headed by PM Modi. KPCC chief DK Shivakumar a few months ago had accused Sood of deliberately targeting Congress workers in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections.

IPS officer Praveen Sood, who currently serves as the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), was appointed the head of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on May 14. His selection was finalised by a high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The committee also included the leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Sood has been appointed as the CBI chief for a period of two years and he will take over from Subodh Kumar Jaiswal who completes his tenure on May 25.
The 59-year-old is the senior-most IPS officer in the country after Jaiswal.
