All you need to know about Netaji's hologram statue at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 23, unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion of the legendary freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary. The hologram will remain in place until a grand statue of Netaji is installed.

The black granite statue would be made by a team lead by Adwaita Gadanayak, sculptor and director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi. Till the time the statue is installed the hologram will be illuminated at sunset every day, according to the Ministry of Culture.

During the unveiling of the hologram, the Prime Minister stated that no power in the world can stop India from achieving its goal of building a "New India" before the country's 100th anniversary in 2047.

According to reports, the hologram is 28 feet tall and 6 feet wide and is powered by a 4K projector capable of delivering 30,000 lumens of brightness.

In a statement, the PMO also said that an invisible, high gain, 90 percent transparent holographic screen has been installed in such a way that visitors will not be able to see it.

The hologram has been installed under the canopy which used to have a statue of King George V till its removal in 1968.

What is a three-dimensional hologram?

Holograms are three-dimensional virtual images created by the interference of light beams to reflect real-world objects.

The science behind this is known as Holography and is a one-of-a-kind method of photography in which 3D objects are recorded with a laser and then restored with precision. Holograms can create an exact 3D clone of an object and replicate its features when illuminated by a laser.

A 3D hologram, unlike a traditional film on a flat screen, can be viewed from all sides. This means that the observer can walk around the projected image which makes it more realistic.

You can even make a 3D hologram at home with just a smartphone and some common home items. There are many videos on YouTube that showcase how to create a 3D hologram using a smartphone.