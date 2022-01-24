All you need to know about Netaji's hologram statue at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 23, unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion of the legendary freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary. The hologram will remain in place until a grand statue of Netaji is installed.
The black granite statue would be made by a team lead by Adwaita Gadanayak, sculptor and director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi. Till the time the statue is installed the hologram will be illuminated at sunset every day, according to the Ministry of Culture.
According to reports, the hologram is 28 feet tall and 6 feet wide and is powered by a 4K projector capable of delivering 30,000 lumens of brightness.
The hologram has been installed under the canopy which used to have a statue of King George V till its removal in 1968.
What is a three-dimensional hologram?