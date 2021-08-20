All you need to know about India’s Rs 3 lakh crore smart meter project

In a move to overhaul the power infrastructure of India and enhance energy efficiency, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020 Budget speech had announced that all conventional consumer meters would be replaced with smart meters by 2022.

Subsequently, Rs 3.05 lakh crore was allocated in the Union Budget for FY 2021-22 specifically for a scheme focused on smart meters.

Recently the Union Power Ministry issued an advisory asking all central ministries and government departments to direct organisations under their administrative control to ensure switchover to prepaid smart meters on priority.

What is a smart meter?

A smart meter is used for recording the consumption of electricity but it also measures voltage levels. While traditional meters measure the power consumption of a home or business, smart meters live up to their name and transmit the same information every 15 minutes or hourly to utility providers.

Here are a few key differences between a traditional meter and a smart meter.

Smart meters can record electricity consumption in real time and report the findings regularly, throughout the day in regular intervals to discoms.

Since they are connected to the internet, smart meters can communicate information to the consumer about usage and also the utility provider for monitoring purposes and accurate billing.

Currently, traditional meters require the meters to be inspected manually every month to generate bills for consumers. By using a smart meter, both consumer and discom can monitor readings online.

Discoms lose a significant chunk of revenue due to the cost intensive manual checking of meters, but smart meters would provide remote meter reading capabilities which will completely eliminate the need for manual inspection.

India’s Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP)

Currently, India’s dependence on a manual system to collect revenue for power usage is highly inefficient and causes huge amounts of revenue loss.

The idea to implement smart meters has gained a lot of popularity since it has the potential to rein in humungous losses of the power distribution companies (discoms). Since smart meters are connected through a web-based monitoring system, they will act as the main interface between consumers and discoms.

Also read: India to prepay for electricity with smart meters by 2025

The huge task of replacing 25 crore conventional meters is currently being carried out under the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), by Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL). Under this programme, 19 lakh smart meters have already been installed across various states.

Discoms are also pushing for the introduction of smart meters to help recover their losses. Encouraging this demand for smart meters, the Indian government has decided to implement the programme “under the BOOT model on cost plus approach,” which means that the central government will provide all capital and operating costs. For individual states and utilities, it would mean no upfront expenses for investing in this programme.

Progress of the SMNP in states

The EESL has already signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for smart meters with the following states.

Andhra Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Haryana

Bihar

Rajasthan

Telangana and

NDMC-Delhi

Additionally, it has signed an agreement for prepaid meters with Uttar Pradesh and Tripura.

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director at EESL, has said in an interview that the best response has been from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. He also added that the New Delhi’s Municipal Council was the first municipal council in India to install 100 percent smart meters in its region.