All you need to know about Centre’s Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 23 launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), which is aimed at raising Rs 6 lakh crore through monetisation of infrastructure assets. The four-year programme, developed by the NITI Aayog, will identify brownfield assets owned by the government and public sector undertakings that will be redeveloped in partnership with foreign or private investors.

The government aims to enhance capex spending, multiply growth and employment, and revive credit flow through this programme. It will be co-terminus with the National Infrastructure Pipeline that was launched in 2019.

How it pans out

The NMP is expected to garner Rs 6 lakh crore over four years between FY 2022 and FY 2025. The programme includes more than 20 asset classes under 12 ministries. These will cover sectors like roads, rail, power and transmission, ports, airports, gas and pipeline, warehousing, telecom, mining, housing, stadium and hospitality. This is how the sectors will be monetised:

RoadsRs 1, 60, 200 crore RailwaysRs 1,52, 496 crore Power transmissionRs 45, 200 crore AviationRs 20, 782 crore TelecomRs 35, 100 crore Power generationRs 39, 832 crore Natural gas pipelineRs 24,462 crore Product pipeline and othersRs 22, 504 crore StadiumsRs 11, 450 crore PortsRs 12, 828 crore Urban real estateRs 15,000 crore Mining28, 747 crore WarehousingRs 28, 900 crore

The top five sectors that will capture 83 percent of the aggregate pipeline value are roads (27 percent), railways (25 percent), power (15 percent), oil and gas pipeline (8 percent) and telecom (6 percent).

Projects that are in the pipeline to be leased are 90 passenger trains, 400 railway stations, 26,700 km of roads, 28, 608 circuit km transmission lines, 14, 917 towers owned by BSNL and MTNL, and 286,000 km of Bharatnet fibre network.

Framework of NMP

The NMP will not include disinvestment as the government will still hold the rights to these core infra assets. The assets will have to be mandatorily handed back to the government after the time period. Structured contractual partnerships will be established with key performance indicators (KPIs), and performance standards will have to be maintained. A significant share of the asset base will remain with the government and it will lend its support through policy and regulatory interventions.

Allaying fears of disinvestment, Sitharaman said, “There is no land (involved) here. The entire National Monetisation Pipeline is talking about brownfield assets where investment has already been made, which is either languishing or which has not been fully monetised, or is under-utilised,” she said, adding the ownership of these projects will still be with the government.

Challenges

More clarity is awaited on the number, size and type of assets that will be available to the private sector for investment. Also, experts believe that if the government is able to get the first few projects well positioned, implementation of the programme will get a boost. Structural and legacy issues could be a glitch at the implementation stage, say experts. However, some believe that if well executed, the programme could be one of the biggest reforms in the infrastructure sector as yet.