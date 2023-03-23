All you need to know about Amritpal Singh’s NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur

As per the reports, fugitive Amritpal Singh married 29-year-old UK-based NRI at his ancestral village of Jallupur Kheda in Amritsar in February this year. This marriage came months after Amritpal was made the chief of Waaris Punjab De.

Pro-Khalistan leader and Warris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still absconding though the major crackdown launched against him by the Punjab police continued for the fifth day on Wednesday. Several of Amritpal’s aides have been arrested as of now as he has been evading arrest since Saturday. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him and also the National Security Act has been invoked.

As the manhunt continues, a police team, which included a female police officer, spent close to an hour questioning Amritpal Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, mother, and wife, Kirandeep Kaur.

As per the reports, Kirandeep Kaur was questioned in the village of Jallupur Kheda for alleged foreign funding for Amritpal Singh's activities.

ALSO READ |

Who is Kirandeep Kaur?

According to reports, fugitive Amritpal Singh married 29-year-old UK-based NRI at his ancestral village of Jallupur Kheda in Amritsar in February this year.

This marriage came months after Amritpal was made the chief of Waaris Punjab De, the outfit formed by late-singer activist Deep Sidhu.

Reportedly, Kirandeep Kaur’s roots are said to be in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Amritpal announced after their wedding in February that his wife would move to Punjab, saying that it was a call for reverse migration and that they wanted all migrants from Punjab to return to the state.

ALSO READ | 4 arrested for helping Amritpal Singh escape in different car | Watch video

What are the Police investigating?

As per the reports, Amritpal Singh is believed to have received around Rs 35 crore from several foreign sources for the Pro-Khalistani movement in India.

As of now, no money trail has been established by the Punjab police. The investigating teams are verifying the transactions linked to the bank accounts of Kirandeep Kaur, Amitpal’s other family members and his relatives for the alleged foreign funding for anti-India activities.

Police are also investigating Amritpal’s alleged role in propagating anti-India sentiments at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.