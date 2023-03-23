All you need to know about Amritpal Singh’s NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur

As per the reports, fugitive Amritpal Singh married 29-year-old UK-based NRI at his ancestral village of Jallupur Kheda in Amritsar in February this year. This marriage came months after Amritpal was made the chief of Waaris Punjab De.
Pro-Khalistan leader and Warris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still absconding though the major crackdown launched against him by the Punjab police continued for the fifth day on Wednesday. Several of Amritpal’s aides have been arrested as of now as he has been evading arrest since Saturday. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him and also the National Security Act has been invoked.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more
Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey
Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
As the manhunt continues, a police team, which included a female police officer, spent close to an hour questioning Amritpal Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, mother, and wife, Kirandeep Kaur.
As per the reports, Kirandeep Kaur was questioned in the village of Jallupur Kheda for alleged foreign funding for Amritpal Singh's activities.
ALSO READ |
Who is Kirandeep Kaur?
According to reports, fugitive Amritpal Singh married 29-year-old UK-based NRI at his ancestral village of Jallupur Kheda in Amritsar in February this year.
This marriage came months after Amritpal was made the chief of Waaris Punjab De, the outfit formed by late-singer activist Deep Sidhu.
Reportedly, Kirandeep Kaur’s roots are said to be in Jalandhar, Punjab.
Amritpal announced after their wedding in February that his wife would move to Punjab, saying that it was a call for reverse migration and that they wanted all migrants from Punjab to return to the state.
What are the Police investigating?
As per the reports, Amritpal Singh is believed to have received around Rs 35 crore from several foreign sources for the Pro-Khalistani movement in India.
As of now, no money trail has been established by the Punjab police. The investigating teams are verifying the transactions linked to the bank accounts of Kirandeep Kaur, Amitpal’s other family members and his relatives for the alleged foreign funding for anti-India activities.
Police are also investigating Amritpal’s alleged role in propagating anti-India sentiments at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!