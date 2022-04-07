All Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers resign as CM Jagan overhauls team in run-up to 2024 polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday dissolved his cabinet following which all the 24 ministers tendered their resignations to the CM. The resignations came after a cabinet meeting held at 3 pm, with sources telling CNN-News18 that the new ministers will take oath on April 11.

Sources said the composition of the new cabinet will primarily focus on representing SC/STs, backward class, and women. They added that the cabinet ministers, who have resigned, will either be appointed as district in-charges or will be accommodated in the party. The list of the new ministers will be officially released on April 10.

According to the sources, Jagan Reddy was a little emotional during the cabinet meeting since it was the last meeting of the present cabinet. “You did your best for the past two and a half plus years. I need experiences and expertise of senior ministers," he told his cabinet colleagues.

On the basis of the CM’s comments, it can be analyzed that 4-5 old faces will continue in the new cabinet.