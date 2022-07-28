All above 17 years of age can now apply for Voter ID in advance: Check details

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, announced that youngsters above 17 years of age will now be able to apply in advance for the voter ID card and will not be required to wait till the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years to apply for voter ID cards.

Unveiling a new model the ECI has announced that the revision in the voter’s list will be done four times a year, which will give more opportunities to the youngsters to get enrolled in the voter list. As per the new model, the voter list will now be updated in the months of January, April, July and October every year.

As per existing policy, the revision of electoral rolls with reference to January 1 of the coming year as the qualifying date was done in the later part of each year in all states and Union Territories. This meant that many youngsters who completed 18 years after January 1 had to wait for the revision of the list in the next year for enrolment.

Now, according to the ECI, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1 of 2023 can submit an application for registration as a voter in advance. The registration forms have also been made more user-friendly and simpler by the ECI. The newly modified forms will be available from August 1, 2022.

How to enrol in advance for the voter’s list online?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of ECI

Step 2: Register on the portal and log in

Step 3: Click on ‘Register as a New Elector/Voter’ displayed on the left side of the homepage

Step 4: Provide all the required details to enrol

Step 5: Submit your application

Step 6: Once submitted you can check your application status on the same portal