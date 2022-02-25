All about Indian Navy’s exercise MILAN, that began today

The Indian Navy on February 25 launched its massive multilateral naval exercise, MILAN. The naval exercise will see the participation of 42 nations over nine days. The first phase of the event, the Harbour Phase, will be conducted between February 25 to February 28 and the second phase of the event, the Sea Phase, will happen from March 1-4.

Out of the 42 nations, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, South Korea, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore, Seychelles, and France, and QUAD members US, Japan and Australia, have sent their respective navies for the joint exercise. Some of these nations represent the most powerful standing navies in the world currently.

The rest of the participants have sent their delegations to observe the exercises. Russia, Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia are some of the other participants.

“MILAN 22 will witness its largest-ever participation, with more than 40 countries sending their warships/high-level delegations. This edition of MILAN would be larger in ‘scope and complexity with focus on exercises at sea including exercises in surface, sub-surface and air domains and weapon firing,” a statement from the Indian Navy said.

The exercise and its participation of several South-East Asian navies along with those of the QUAD members present is a significant event in the Indo-Pacific amid rising aggression from China.

But the exercise is not only meant as a show of force but also for diplomatic outreach among many key players like United Kingdom, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE, Brunei, Phillipines, Maldives, Kenya, Indonesia and Mauritius. The presence of Russia at the event may serve to complicate matters, with Russian President Vladimir Putin engaging in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Indian Navy is an instrument not only for power projection, but also for diplomatic outreach. Towards this conduct of joint/ multi-lateral exercises is an important activity to bring together different Navies,” the statement from Indian Navy read.

“The theme of the MILAN 2022 exercise is ‘Camaraderie Cohesion Collaboration’ which aims to project India as a responsible maritime power to the world at large,” the statement added.

The MILAN exercise is a biennial event that had been first started in 1995 with the participation of just four other nations -- Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Today it is one of the largest naval exercises in the world.