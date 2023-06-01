Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express Train catches fire twice in 2 months, no casualties reported

One coach of the train was completely destroyed in the fire, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. This is the same train that was involved in a train arson case in Kozhikode two months ago.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train caught fire at Kannur Railway Station while it was on a halt. This incident comes months after the train was attacked by arsonists in April.

According to news agency ANI, one coach of the train was completely destroyed in the fire, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. This is the same train that was involved in a train arson case in Kozhikode two months ago.

After receiving a call about the incident, a fire brigade arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. The other coaches of the train were separated from the coach that was on fire.

In their investigation, the police reviewed CCTV footage from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and saw an unidentified person entering the train before the fire incident occurred.

On April 2, there was a horrific train arson incident in Kozhikode district that resulted in the deaths of three people, including a baby. The case was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Railway Act and Explosive Substances Act.

Shahrukh Saifi, the accused, set fire to the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode. Nine people were injured with burns in this incident. The police suspect that the three deceased individuals fell off the train while trying to escape from the fire.