English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsAlappuzha Kannur Executive Express Train catches fire twice in 2 months, no casualties reported

Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express Train catches fire twice in 2 months, no casualties reported

Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express Train catches fire twice in 2 months, no casualties reported
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 12:38:09 PM IST (Published)

One coach of the train was completely destroyed in the fire, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. This is the same train that was involved in a train arson case in Kozhikode two months ago.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train caught fire at Kannur Railway Station while it was on a halt. This incident comes months after the train was attacked by arsonists in April.

According to news agency ANI, one coach of the train was completely destroyed in the fire, but fortunately, no casualties were reported. This is the same train that was involved in a train arson case in Kozhikode two months ago.
After receiving a call about the incident, a fire brigade arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. The other coaches of the train were separated from the coach that was on fire.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X