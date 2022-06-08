Al-Qaeda threatens suicide bombings in India over Prophet Muhammad controversial remarks

Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent(AQIS) issued a threat to attack multiple Indian cities and states over the controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad. In a letter dated June 6, the group threatened to launch suicide attacks in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to "fight for the honour of the Prophet".

"We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonour our Prophet. The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi , Bombay, UP and Gujarat ," the letter read.

Referring to the controversial statement made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a TV debate, the terror group claimed that the hearts of Muslims across the world are "bleeding" and are filled with "feelings of revenge and retribution".

Meanwhile, Nupur complained of receiving multiple death threats after the controversy erupted, leading Delhi police to register an FIR and provide security to her.

Further speaking against the ruling party BJP's ideology, the letter said that the ideology is "occupying India" and called upon the Muslims to fight for the dignity of the Prophet.

“A few days ago, the propagators and flag bearers of Hindutva – a system and philosophy hostile to the religion and Shariah of Allah – insulted and slandered the purest of beings, the most honourable after God himself, Muhammad al Mustafa, Ahmad al Mujtaba, and his noble and pure wife, the mother of the believers, Sayyidah Ayesha bint Abu Bakr as Siddeeq in the vilest and evil manner on an Indian TV channel. In response to this affront, the hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding and are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution,” it added.